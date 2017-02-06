Finalists gather at ST Singaporean of the Year 2016 award ceremony

SINGAPORE - The 12 groups of finalists for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 award have gathered at the UBS Business University near Adam Road, where the winner will be announced in about an hour's time.

Earlier on, some of them arrived at the award ceremony in a fleet of 10 Land Rovers and two Jaguars.

Among the finalists are Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling and his parents May and Colin Schooling, jazz-pop singer Nathan Hartono, 25, the first Singaporean to clinch the runner-up prize in last year's popular variety show Sing!China, and security officer Peter Lim Kok Seng, 55, who donated 60 per cent of his liver to a 16-year-old girl.

Related Story Celebrating Singapore's heroes

Supported by bank UBS Singapore, the award seeks to recognise Singaporeans who have put the country on the world map, persevered through great adversity or made Singapore a better place through selfless acts last year (2016).

Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam will present the winner with a trophy and a $20,000 cash prize, while the other groups of finalists will receive $5,000 each.

Saleswoman Noriza A. Mansor, 51, who took home the award last year, will also be meeting this year's finalists at the event. She won hearts when she helped an elderly man who had soiled himself in public.