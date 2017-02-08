Filing taxes on-the-go via mobile phone among new features introduced by Iras this year

SINGAPORE - Too busy to file your taxes? You can do so on-the-go via your mobile phone this year.

This is one of the several new features introduced by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) to enhance taxpayers' filing experience during the upcoming income tax filing season, which runs from March 1 to April 18.

This year, SingPass 2FA is required for filing tax returns or viewing of tax bills. All taxpayers should register and activate their SingPass 2FA by February, so that they can be ready to file their taxes from March, Iras said in a statement released on Wednesday (Feb 8).

- If you have forgotten your SingPass password, you can reset the password online at www.singpass.gov.sg.

- For step-by-step guidance on how to set up 2FA, refer to Video Guides at www.singpass.gov.sg.

- If you have any questions on SingPass 2FA, refer to FAQs at www.singpass.gov.sg.

Iras has also improved myTax Portal with intuitive navigation, and new features such as quick overview of tax filing status and summary of tax accounts. There are also shortcuts to popular e-Services.

As an extension of Iras' initiative last year, a pilot group of 50,000 e-Filers will receive their finalised tax bill immediately upon filing their tax returns this year. Under this pilot, e-Filers can enjoy greater certainty and know their tax payable for the Year of Assessment immediately.

For taxpayers on the Giro payment scheme, their Giro instalment payment will be based on their actual tax payments instead of a provisional instalment plan, giving them greater certainty on their tax payments.

In addition, 30,000 partnerships have been invited to file their business income earlier, starting from as early as Feb 1. These partnerships can enjoy the convenience of having their share of partnership income pre-filled in their individual income tax returns by Iras.

Taxpayers have been advised to file their taxes early in March to avoid the last-minute rush, or late payment penalties.

For more information on income tax filing matters, visit www.iras.gov.sg/irashome/TaxSeason2017/.