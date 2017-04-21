Fiesta on Orchard Road starting Friday aims to boost shopper numbers

Guests at Fiesta on a Great Street media preview.
Guests at Fiesta on a Great Street media preview.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
A guest at the media preview of Fiesta on a Great Street trying out food.
A guest at the media preview of Fiesta on a Great Street trying out food.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Head Chef from The Soup Restaurant, Eddie Phong, preparing food for guests at the media preview for Fiesta on a Great Street.
Head Chef from The Soup Restaurant, Eddie Phong, preparing food for guests at the media preview for Fiesta on a Great Street.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Published
47 min ago
Updated
38 min ago
abigailng@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Visitors to Orchard Road can get a taste of food from several brands not usually found on the shopping street this weekend at a month-long event which launched on Friday (April 21).

Called Fiesta on a Great Street, it features pop-up events and shopping promotions.

Kicking off the event is the Local Gourmet Fiesta held outside Shaw House from Friday to Sunday. Six food and beverage establishments, such as Good Chance Popiah and Keng Eng Kee Seafood, are participating in the event and 20 per cent of sales will go to the Singapore Red Cross. Chefs will also hold master classes.

Aside from food, there will also be pop-ups at Takashimaya Shopping Centre and Hotel Jen orchardgateway.

Organised by Orchard Road Business Association (Orba), the fiesta aims to draw more people to the shopping district.

The association also previously organised pedestrian nights that offered promotions and performances.

Orchard Road has been in the spotlight recently, following Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran's announcement last Thursday. Mr Iswaran said the shopping belt could become fully pedestrianised as part of bold plans to transform the precinct into a distinctive shopping and lifestyle destination.

Speaking at a tourism industry conference then, he said reclaiming the road would create "a multi-purpose space where diverse and larger-scale experiential concepts can be introduced".

This comes amid a tepid retail scene. Last year, retail sales excluding motor vehicles fell 2.6 per cent from the year before, according to figures from the Department of Statistics. In 2015, sales slipped 1.2 per cent from 2014.

Orba chairman Mark Shaw said events like Fiesta on a Great Street fit in well with such rejuvenation plans for Orchard Road.

"The semi-pedestrianisation would mean a lot more event space on Orchard Road so we could do this on a larger scale," he said.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping