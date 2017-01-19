Fiery red rooster looks to the future

Rising to a height of 13m in the centre of the main lantern set piece at this year's River Hongbao is a fiery red rooster which will help usher in the Year of the Fire Rooster. Set against the backdrop of Marina Bay, the set piece, entitled Looking To The Future, welcomes the new year with an eye on Singapore's future with driverless cars and robots, symbolising the Republic's Smart Nation aspirations. Also launched yesterday was Nestia, a mobile app featuring a game that lets users scribble messages on a virtual lantern which they can then release onto a virtual Singapore skyline. Visitors to River Hongbao can view the lanterns in 3D using a virtual reality headset which they can get free by sharing the app on their social media accounts. A total of 10,000 headsets are available for redemption. The app, available on both the iOS App Store and on Google Play, also offers users a chance to win more than $25,000 in prizes by answering questions about Chinese New Year. The prizes include an iPad Mini and an iPhone 7. River Hongbao, an annual carnival celebrating Chinese New Year, will run from Jan 26 to Feb 4 at the Floating Platform @ Marina Bay.