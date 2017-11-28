Fewer lower-wage civil servants as more cross $1,800 salary mark

The number of lower-wage civil servants earning less than $1,800 has fallen by nearly a quarter in the past year, according to numbers released by the Public Service Division (PSD) yesterday.

It dropped from 1,900 last year to 1,490 this year.

The bulk of the decline was due to more civil servants crossing the $1,800 mark after getting pay rises, added the PSD in response to queries from The Straits Times.

These civil servants typically provide basic office administrative support, including registry duties and office maintenance.

In its announcement about year-end bonuses, the PSD said its 1,490 lower-wage civil servants whose salaries fall below $1,800 will get a minimum year-end one-month bonus of $1,800.

This means that an officer who earns a monthly salary of $1,500, for example, will get $300 more than he would otherwise receive.

"This signals the Government's continued commitment to help low-wage workers," said the PSD.

The minimum payment went to 1,900 civil servants last year, 22 per cent more than this year.

This bonus is called the annual variable component, which is added to the 13th-month payment to form the full year-end bonus.

Last year's lower-wage threshold was also set at $1,800. It is the outcome of negotiations between the civil service and the unions, and can change from year to year.

It had risen from $1,430 in 2012 to $1,800 last year. This year, the threshold remained at $1,800.

Charissa Yong