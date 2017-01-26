Father of three dies after his motorcycle collides with prime mover

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist was killed in an accident with a prime mover on Admiralty Road West on Wednesday (Jan 25).

The 54-year-old, a father of three, died just three days before Chinese New Year.

His wife, a 40-year-old homemaker, told Lianhe Wanbao that she had prepared all the ingredients for the family's reunion dinner on Friday, but sadly, her husband will not be there.

The victim, a factory worker, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened at about 3.50pm.

It is understood that the prime mover was going straight towards Admiralty Road at the time.

The driver "heard a sound" and stopped. He then found the rider under his vehicle.

The rider is survived by his wife, a 24-year-old daughter who is studying medicine, a 19-year-old son who is serving national service and a 17-year-old daughter who is schooling, a relative told the Chinese evening daily.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force sent one ambulance to the scene.