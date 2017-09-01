Farewell, President Tan

After six years at the Istana, Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam steps down as the seventh President of Singapore. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Cabinet ministers bid farewell to Dr Tan.
Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam getting a hug from his wife Mary as he stepped down as president at the Istana yesterday. In his speech, PM Lee noted how Mrs Tan was always by her husband's side and would put everyone at ease, while Dr Tan said she brought warm
Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam getting a hug from his wife Mary as he stepped down as president at the Istana yesterday. In his speech, PM Lee noted how Mrs Tan was always by her husband's side and would put everyone at ease, while Dr Tan said she brought warmth to the presidency and was a key pillar of support.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Published
50 min ago

PM Lee says S'pore gained greatly from Dr Tan's presence and steady judgment

joseow@sph.com.sg
asyiqins@sph.com.sg

Six years ago, Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam was sworn in as Singapore's seventh president after a very tense contest marked by misperceptions about the role of a president.

Dr Tan offered himself as a unifying figure and a steady hand.

Yesterday, as his six-year term came to a close, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Singapore has benefited greatly from his calm and dignified presence, wealth of knowledge and steady judgment.

Paying tribute to Dr Tan, 77, at a farewell reception in the Istana's chandelier-lit banquet hall attended by over 200 guests, PM Lee thanked Dr Tan for working tirelessly at being a unifying figure at home and projecting Singapore vigorously abroad.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Dr Tan gave support and recognition to volunteer groups and others, and helped deepen Singaporeans' sense of unity and attachment to the nation as they celebrated SG50. He was also a conscientious custodian of the nation's reserves and the integrity of its public service, roles he played smoothly and effectively.

"Your office and the Government have had a close and constructive working relationship, based on mutual trust and respect," PM Lee said, adding that he admired Dr Tan's clarity of focus, imperturbable demeanour and sense of duty.

"On behalf of the Government, my Cabinet colleagues and all Singaporeans, I thank you once again for your dedication and distinguished service to the nation."

PRIVILEGED TO SERVE

Thank you, my fellow citizens, for giving me the opportunity to serve as the president of Singapore. It has indeed been an honour and a privilege.

PRESIDENT TONY TAN KENG YAM, in a speech at his farewell reception.

Earlier, Dr Tan packed his belongings and bade farewell to Istana staff personally. Responding to PM Lee last night, he said mutual trust and respect underpinned their roles as prime minister and president.

"When I took office, I pledged to be a president for all Singaporeans. I was committed to the understanding that our nation's president is not a centre of political power. But the president can be a resource. Our president must be a symbol."

He added: "I am glad that my experience has been a resource to you and your colleagues in Government. More importantly, I was determined that the President's Office should symbolise and champion the role we all can play to make Singapore a better society."

Singapore's progress, however, is measured not only by global rankings but by "how we care for those less fortunate than ourselves", he said, adding these ties - or "social reserves" - that bind people are vital.

Dr Tan also said SG50 was the highlight of his term, a reminder of all the nation has achieved. While founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew's death tempered the joy, it revealed Singaporeans' deep ties as one people. "My time as president has been the highlight of my career. It has been a deeply moving opportunity to see Singapore in all its diversity and to meet Singaporeans from all walks of life," he added.

Dr Tan ended his speech to applause and a warm hug from Mrs Tan, followed by a farewell parade.

Council of Presidential Advisers chairman J.Y. Pillay will be acting president until a new president is elected later this month.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS, OPINION

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 01, 2017, with the headline 'Farewell, President Tan'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
What you should know before buying a car
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia