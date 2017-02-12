Fancy a Huawei phone? Use coupon to get one

If you are a fan of big phones, we have a deal just for you.

Using a coupon in today's edition of The Sunday Times, you can get the Huawei P9 smartphone for $0 with a $62 monthly subscription plan when you sign up or recontract with M1.

The handset would otherwise usually go for $98.

Without a contract, the phone sells from $768.

The deal is limited to the first 500 sign-ups or recontracts at M1 shops.

The P9 comes with a full high- definition 5.2-inch screen made of scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone boasts a 12MP Leica dual-lens camera at the back, as well as an 8MP front-facing camera.

Running on the Android Marshmallow mobile operating system, the P9 weighs in at 144 g and is just 7mm thick.

Huawei says that the handset's 3,000mAh battery will provide enough juice for 12 hours of continuous HD video playback, or slightly over a day of use.

The phone's mobile plan comes with 300 minutes of talk time, 1,200 SMSes and MMSes, as well as 4GB of mobile data.

Readers can also look out for another deal today. In the Sunday Life's Food & Drink section, readers can find a coupon for a one-for-one high tea treat at Kam's Roast worth $18.80++.

The high tea set includes a number of items, such as a meat platter with crispy roast pork, roast duck, char siew and Toro char siew made with premium pork belly.