Family of grandma who died after being hit by motorcycle appeals for eyewitnesses

SINGAPORE - The family of an elderly woman who died after allegedly being hit by a motorcycle has turned to social media to appeal for eyewitnesses.

Facebook user Jean Lee said in a post on Monday (Dec 11) that she was urgently appealing for eyewitnesses to or camera footage of the accident, which occurred at around 1pm on Sunday (Dec 10) at Block 457, Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

She wrote that her grandmother has died, and asked those with information to call the Traffic Police on 1800-6547-0000.

The elderly woman's daughter-in-law, who gave her name only as Kelly, told The Straits Times that the family is hoping for information as "nobody knows what happened".

The family was informed of the 79-year-old woman's accident only when the hospital called.

"It's not a hit and run, but we're calling for eyewitnesses as the police don't have any," she said. She added that the motorcyclist was assisting in investigations.

Kelly said her mother-in-law was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

She had four children and four grandchildren.

ST has contacted the police for more information.