Family club Tanderra closes down abruptly

Boutique family club Tanderra Singapore shuttered its doors suddenly yesterday after less than two years of operation.

In a post on Tanderra's Facebook page, it thanked members for their support and said it would be going through compulsory liquidation.

The club, which catered mostly to expatriates, was located at the Loewen Cluster in Dempsey Hill.

It opened in March last year and marketed itself as a retreat for families, with activities like swimming lessons, holiday enrichment programmes and spa sessions.

In a Facebook message to club members yesterday, one of the club's shareholders, Ms Anjuli Parker, said the club had been facing large losses since it opened and had become "unsustainable".

She wrote: "While we've been making progress at reducing the month-on-month loss, we have not been able to close the gap as quickly as we needed to and have found that especially in the last quarter of 2016, a significant proportion of existing members are leaving Singapore."

UNSUSTAINABLE While we've been making progress at reducing the month-on-month loss, we have not been able to close the gap as quickly as we needed to and have found that especially in the last quarter of 2016, a significant proportion of existing members are leaving Singapore. TANDERRA SHAREHOLDER ANJULI PARKER

She said shareholders had voted to wind up the company as Tanderra was unable to pay its debts. She also reassured members that pre-payments and deposits made by members since last year had been set aside and the club would ensure that all monies would be returned "as the legal process runs its course".

The club also called for members who have yet to settle their bills for last month to do so, as the amount would allow Tanderra to pay its employees' salaries.

Tanderra is also in the process of collecting members' belongings as it had informed its landlord yesterday of its closure and would arrange for members to collect the items.

A member of the club, who declined to be named, told The Straits Times: "As a family, we are very sad that Tanderra has closed... It was a really lovely place for young children and families, and the staff worked very hard."

Tan Tam Mei