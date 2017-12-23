Families bond over ocean conservation at S.E.A. Aquarium sleepover

SINGAPORE - This Christmas, 11 year-old Dion Lai is going to spread the message of ocean conservation.

Dion, who will be going to Primary 6 next year, has dreamt of being a marine biologist for as long as she can remember.

She, alongside her older sister Fion, 13, their father, Mr Lai Sze Hai, 41, and grandmother Chng Siu Neo, 71, a housewife, spent Friday night learning about ocean conservation at a sleepover in Resorts World Sentosa's S.E.A. Aquarium.

The family were selected to enjoy the sleepover, known as Ocean Dreams, in a ST+ news with benefits contest.

Entrants had to answer: Why do you want to win an Ocean Dreams sleepover?

Fifteen winning families of four were invited to enjoy the package worth $558.

Dion, already confident in her pursuit of marine biology, returned from the experience with an insight into conservation: "We need to stop using so much plastic, every time we do, it goes into the sea and then all the sea animals eat it," she urged.

Her message was shared by her sister Fion, who also aspires to work with animals in future. Fion said her favourite part of the experience was watching the manta rays being fed.

"Sleeping under the fishes was just so cool," the girls said in unison.

Mr Lai, a civil servant, said the experience was the best Christmas present he could have asked for, for his girls. "I am so grateful as this programme allowed Dion to learn more about her ambition," he said.

As a Christmas gift to others, Mr Lai, who is a single father, will be taking the girls to Lee Ah Mooi old age home on Christmas Day, where they will give food and gifts to those at the home. They have done this for the past three years.

He said it was important to involve the older generations in Christmas celebrations. "That's why it was so nice to take my mother to the sleepover at the aquarium, she doesn't get to move around so much, so bonding as a family was the best gift of all," he said.