Familiar tunes in mass sing-along to mark Singapore's 52nd birthday

SINGAPORE - More than 1,500 people came together on Sunday (July 30) in a mass sing-along to celebrate Singapore's 52nd birthday next month.

The National Day Sing-along, held at the HDB Hub in Toa Payoh, featured a repertoire of National Day songs, Singapore folk tunes and familiar pop music.

The annual event, organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations and the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, was attended by Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung. Now in its 11th year, it aims to foster greater social cohesion among different communities, all singing together as one.

Waving flags and clappers, the energetic crowd belted out favourites such as Home and Stand Up for Singapore at the two-hour evening event. The medley of National Day songs was presented by a combined choir comprising students of Wellington Primary School and Bartley Secondary School.

The crowd also cheered on students from the Nanyang Technological University Welfare Services Club who performed song items in sign language.

Participants such as housewife Stella Ho said the sing-along offered a meaningful and memorable way for Singaporeans of different walks of life to celebrate together ahead of the nation's birthday on Aug 9.

Mrs Ho, 53, who was with her family, said: "It is an amazing feeling. Singing these songs reminds us of what makes Singapore our home and also how far we have come as a nation."