Man arrested at HK singer Wakin Chau's concert for making false bomb threat

A 60-year-old man has been arrested for making a false bomb threat at Mandopop star Wakin Chau's concert on Saturday.

A security officer from the Singapore Indoor Stadium had detained the man, who claimed he had a bomb, and called the police at 7.32pm.

Officers from Bedok Police Division responded and arrested the man. Preliminary investigations showed he had no intention or the means to carry out his threat.

The Straits Times understands that the man was with his wife and a group of friends, and they were going through a bag check.

The security officer had asked him if he had any bottles of water with him as bottled water is not permitted in the venue. He replied that he had a bomb, intending it as a joke. But an Aetos officer overheard him and instructed the security officer to detain him. The matter was referred to the police.

The man was arrested under the United Nations (Anti-Terrorism Measures) Regulations, under which it is an offence to spread information, known or believed to be false, with the intention of inducing a false belief that a terrorist act has been, is being or will be carried out. Anyone found guilty of the offence can be fined up to $100,000 or jailed up to five years, or both.

Fabian Koh