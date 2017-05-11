Falling steel bars kill lorry driver

A man opens the sideboards of a lorry to prepare for it to be loaded with steel bars. But just as the approaching forklift raises its load, the stacks of steel bars fall onto him, hitting him twice.

Video footage circulating over WhatsApp shows the chain of events that resulted in the death of the lorry driver, a 54-year-old Malaysian, who worked for Euro Pac Logistics.

The accident happened on Tuesday at around 10.40am at CWT Logistics Hub 3 in Tanjong Penjuru, in Pioneer. The man was pronounced dead by Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics at the scene.

A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesman said that the use of forklifts has been stopped at the workplace. MOM and police investigations are also ongoing and a thorough inspection of the workplace will be conducted.

The Straits Times understands that the driver of the forklift has not been arrested and is assisting in investigations.