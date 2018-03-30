Fallen trees reported in Bukit Batok, Choa Chu Kang; SMRT bus services diverted

SINGAPORE - A heavy downpour in western Singapore saw cases of fallen trees reported in Bukit Batok and Choa Chu Kang on Friday afternoon (March 30), with several bus services affected.

Transport operator SMRT notified commuters on its SMRT Connect app at about 4.50pm that bus services 172 and 975 travelling in both directions were temporarily diverted to the Kranji Expressway due to a fallen tree.

Similarly, in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, a fallen tree caused bus services 172, 300 and 301 to be diverted.

Another fallen tree in Bukit Batok Road meant that bus services 180, 187, 188 and 985 had to be diverted as well.

A photo of the traffic situation in Bukit Batok was posted on the Singapore Taxi Driver Facebook group at about 4.10pm.

It shows a huge tree branch that had landed on the road in the path of two double-decker buses during the heavy rain.

The post said that only three lanes on the road were passable.

In an update at about 5.15pm, SMRT said that the diversion in Bukit Batok has ceased, and bus services plying that road are now operating normally.

The National Environment Agency had said in a tweet at 3.11pm that heavy rain was expected over many areas of Singapore from 3.50pm to 5.10pm.