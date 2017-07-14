Fallen trees, flash flood disrupt traffic amid thunderstorm

SINGAPORE - Fallen trees and flash floods due to heavy rains resulted in traffic diversions and delays in various parts of Singapore on Friday (July 14).

At 12.46pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) tweeted: "Obstacle on Upper Thomson Road (towards Newton) after Tagore Drive. Upper Thomson Road closed after Tagore Drive."

The "obstacle" was a raintree, according to NParks.

The SMRT Connect app sent out an alert at 1.28pm, saying: "Due to fallen tree along Upp Thomson Road, bus service 167, 169 and 980 will be temporarily diverted along SLE to Yio Chu Kang Road."

Later at 1.42pm, it sent out another alert, notifying that the diversion had ceased and those bus services were operating normally. NParks confirmed that the tree had been cleared, and the road was passable.

Over in Woodlands Street 13, another fallen tree also blocked the road.

An alert at 1.17pm on the SMRT Connect app, said bus service 911 towards Woodlands Train Checkpoint had to be diverted.

Both trees were cleared in less than an hour, and buses that had to be diverted resumed normal operations.

Normal operations resumed at 2.02pm. According to NParks, the tree was cleared at about 1.40pm.

Besides fallen trees, there was also flash flooding.

As of 4.10pm on Friday , the Public Utilities Board (PUB) had identified two flash floods and eight areas with high flood risks.

The two flash floods at Tampines Road, and Cuscaden Road and Tomlinson Road lasted about 10 and 30 minutes respectively.

At 12.39pm, water agency PUB tweeted about a flash flood on Tomlinson Road, near the junction with Cuscaden Road.

It later issued an update at 12.56pm, that the flash flood had subsided, and that traffic was passable again.

Thundery showers in the late morning and early afternoon are expected for the next three days.