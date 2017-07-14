Fallen trees, flash flood disrupt traffic amid thunderstorm

SINGAPORE - Fallen trees and flash floods due to heavy rains resulted in traffic diversions and delays in various parts of Singapore on Friday (July 14).
At 12.46pm, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) tweeted: "Obstacle on Upper Thomson Road (towards Newton) after Tagore Drive. Upper Thomson Road closed after Tagore Drive."
The "obstacle" was a raintree, according to NParks.
The SMRT Connect app sent out an alert at 1.28pm, saying: "Due to fallen tree along Upp Thomson Road, bus service 167, 169 and 980 will be temporarily diverted along SLE to Yio Chu Kang Road."
Later at 1.42pm, it sent out another alert, notifying that the diversion had ceased and those bus services were operating normally. NParks confirmed that the tree had been cleared, and the road was passable.
An alert at 1.17pm on the SMRT Connect app, said bus service 911 towards Woodlands Train Checkpoint had to be diverted.
Besides fallen trees, there was also flash flooding.
At 12.39pm, water agency PUB tweeted about a flash flood on Tomlinson Road, near the junction with Cuscaden Road.
It later issued an update at 12.56pm, that the flash flood had subsided, and that traffic was passable again.
Thundery showers in the late morning and early afternoon are expected for the next three days.