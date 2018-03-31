Fallen trees affect bus services in Bukit Batok, Choa Chu Kang

Several cases of fallen trees were reported following a heavy downpour in western Singapore yesterday afternoon, affecting some bus services in Bukit Batok and Choa Chu Kang.

Transport operator SMRT notified commuters on its SMRT Connect app at about 4.50pm that bus services 172 and 975 travelling in both directions were temporarily diverted to the Kranji Expressway because of a fallen tree.

Similarly, in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, three bus services - 172, 300 and 301 - had to be diverted.

In Bukit Batok Road, four other services - 180, 187, 188 and 985 - were diverted.

A photograph of the traffic situation in Bukit Batok was posted on the Singapore Taxi Driver Facebook group at about 4.10pm.

It showed a huge tree branch that had landed on the road, getting in the way of two double-decker buses during heavy rain.

The post said that only one lane of the road was passable.

In an update at about 5.15pm, SMRT said that the diversion in Bukit Batok had ended, adding that bus services were operating normally.

Earlier, the National Environment Agency said in a tweet at 3.11pm that heavy rain was expected over many areas of Singapore from 3.50pm to 5.10pm.