Fallen tree in Jurong blocks traffic for 3 hours

A 17m-tall tree fell in Upper Jurong Road on Saturday, blocking traffic in one direction for about three hours and damaging a covered walkway. The Straits Times understands that no one was injured. A spokesman for the nearby Singapore Discovery Centr
Apr 17, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

A 17m-tall tree fell in Upper Jurong Road on Saturday, blocking traffic in one direction for about three hours and damaging a covered walkway. The Straits Times understands that no one was injured. A spokesman for the nearby Singapore Discovery Centre said its centre management team was alerted to the incident at around 12.50pm. An emergency response team rushed to the site and helped direct traffic. The tree was later removed by the centre's horticulture team and officers from the National Environment Agency and the National Parks Board.

Shopping