Fallen tree blocks off stretch of Dunearn Road, motorists advised to avoid area

Published
1 hour ago
lydialam@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A tree fell across all lanes of Dunearn Road in the city-bound direction on Friday (Nov 10) night, with the police asking motorists to avoid the area.

Dunearn Road was closed after Eng Neo Avenue, according to the Land Transport Authority's Twitter page.

The police advised motorists to expect heavy traffic and asked them to avoid the area.

Photos posted on social media show the tree lying across at least three lanes, with buses backed up in front of it.

Seven SBS Transit bus services were diverted due to the fallen tree, the bus operator tweeted at 9.28pm. 

It added at 10.50pm that services had resumed their normal routes.

Earlier on Friday, part of a tree fell at a traffic junction opposite Sun Plaza mall in Sembawang, with the road temporarily inaccessible to traffic as well.

