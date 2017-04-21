Fallen tree blocks lane on Cavenagh Road, parts of road closed temporarily

SINGAPORE - A tree fell and blocked at least one lane on Cavenagh Road on Friday (April 21) morning after a rainstorm, with parts of the affected road closed temporarily after.

A photo contributed to citizen journalism site Stomp, which first reported the incident on Friday, shows the toppled tree sprawled across the road.

The Stomp contributor, Mr Mohd Fariz, said he told his supervisor, who called the National Parks Board (NParks).

The 44-year-old driver, who works for an environmental services company, told The Straits Times that he had been driving to work at about 8am when he saw the tree.

It had blocked the road, rendering it unpassable, he said. No one was hurt, he added.

Mr Fariz said the tree was "huge, as long as a double-decker bus". However, he said there was no jam as there was an alternative road motorists could use.

NParks officers arrived shortly and used a chainsaw to cut the tree into several pieces before leaving it by the road, he said.

The Land Transport Authority said in a tweet at 8.22am on Friday that there was an obstacle on Cavenagh Road after Kampong Java Road.

It added that Cavenagh Road was closed after Kampong Java Road. It advised motorists to avoid the right lane, in another tweet.

Wet weather, with short thundery showers, has been forecast for the last half of April, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Monday (April 17).

Heavy rain may be linked to falling trees.

Mr Lahiru Wijedasa, a former senior arborist at Singapore Botanic Gardens, has said in a previous interview that weather conditions could cause a "compromised" tree to be uprooted.

ST has contacted NParks for more information.