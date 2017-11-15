Fake police website scams 60-year-old woman of $80,000

SINGAPORE - A woman was cheated of $80,000 after the amount was transferred from her bank accounts without her knowledge in a scam involving the use of a fake Singapore Police Force (SPF) website.

The police said in a press release on Wednesday (Nov 15) that the 60-year-old victim had earlier received a call from someone claiming to be a police officer, informing her that her bank accounts had been used for money laundering purposes, and was under investigation.

She was then told to provide personal information and warned not to share details of the investigations with anyone.

Someone else later called her to direct her to a webpage resembling the SPF's website, and instructed her to key in her bank account details and passwords.

Later on, she found the sum of money had been transferred without her consent.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The official police website is www.police.gov.sg.

When receiving unsolicited calls from unknown parties, members of public should ignore them, as scammers may use caller ID spoofing technology to mask the actual phone number and display a different number.

All instructions to remit or transfer money should also be ignored. No government agency will get you to make a payment through a telephone call. Also, do not give out personal information and bank details.

Members of public should also be wary of befriending strangers online who may ask to use your bank account to receive or transfer money to someone else.

"You may be in the process of being recruited as a money mule," said the police in the press release.

More scam-related advice can be found by calling the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688.