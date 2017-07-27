FairPrice to offer wider range of Tesco products in tie-up

Singapore's biggest supermarket chain, FairPrice, will start offering more than 400 Tesco products at close to 60 of its outlets and its online store, under a partnership with Tesco officially announced yesterday.

It is the first and only retailer offering products from the British food retailer in Singapore.

FairPrice started introducing a small range of Tesco products two years ago and is doubling the range of products and the number of outlets which offer the brand.

The expanded range includes Tesco finest - the premium version of the brand - with products such as Fair Trade certified coffee, authentic Italian pasta from the Italian town Gragnano, traditional British biscuits and a large selection of quality wines.

FairPrice chief executive Seah Kian Peng said the partnership with Tesco "will help boost our ongoing efforts in catering to the changing lifestyles and tastes of our customers".

Chief executive of Tesco in Asia Tony Hoggett said: "With FairPrice's local expertise and Tesco's track record of sourcing great quality products from around the world at affordable prices, we are confident that together we can offer unrivalled quality and value to shoppers in Singapore."

While Tesco has its own stores elsewhere in the region, particularly in Malaysia and Thailand, it does not plan to set up one here outside of its partnership with FairPrice.

"Singapore is a really competitive market," Mr Hoggett said.

"We understand that the best way to access it is with a partner who is not only a leading retailer in the market, but has also got the same ethos as we have."

FairPrice operates 140 supermarkets and hypermarkets here.

Yesterday, FairPrice also launched a new "store-in-store" concept at its FairPrice Finest outlet at Bukit Timah Plaza.

A space within the outlet has been set aside as a Tesco finest store, featuring about 150 specially curated Tesco products exclusive to the outlet.

These include the widest selection of Tesco wines available in Singapore.

FairPrice will expand its range of Tesco products to include a greater variety of packaged and chilled food.

Civil servant Eileen Chua, 28, who frequented Tesco outlets when she studied in London, said: "I like Tesco; it's very reasonably priced in (Britain), and I hope it will be the same for Tesco's range in Singapore."