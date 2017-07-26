FairPrice to offer wider range of Tesco products: Five popular items to try

SINGAPORE - British food retailer Tesco's products are now available in Singapore. Local supermarket chain FairPrice is offering over 400 Tesco products at close to 60 of its outlets and at its online store, under a partnership with Tesco officially announced on Wednesday (July 26). It is the first and only retailer offering Tesco products in Singapore.

Here are five popular Tesco products available in Singapore:

1. Swiss dark chocolate with orange and almonds: $4.20 for a 100g block

2. Italian linguine from the Italian town of Gragnano: $8.30 for a 500g pack

3. Earl Grey tea: $5.15 for a box of 50 teabags

4. Blackcurrant conserve (jam): $5.05 for a 340g bottle

5. Crunchy maple syrup and pecan cookies: $5.80 for a 200g box