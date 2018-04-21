FairPrice restricts sale of alcoholic ice cream

Supermarket chain FairPrice has restricted the sale of Udders ice cream with alcohol content that exceeds 0.5 per cent to comply with the Liquor Control Act.

Ice cream that has more than 0.5 per cent alcohol cannot be sold between 10.30pm and 7am at its outlets.

This includes four of Udders' flavours: Rum Rum Raisin (3.9 per cent alcohol), Tira-miss-u (3.8 per cent alcohol), Wineberries (3.5 per cent alcohol) and Orange Liqueur Dark Choc (2.7 per cent alcohol).

A spokesman for FairPrice told The Straits Times yesterday that the supermarket chain implemented the move after "extensive consultation with our supplier" of Udders ice cream, clarification with the authorities and "taking into consideration feedback from customers".

"We have restricted sales of Udders ice cream that contains alcohol content exceeding 0.5 per cent from 10.30pm to 7am," said the spokesman.

She added that the move was "to comply with the Liquor Control Act, which defines products with more than 0.5 per cent volume of alcohol as liquor".

FairPrice is currently rolling out signs to the affected stores to inform its customers of the policy.

Udders founder and director Wong Peck Lin told The Straits Times yesterday that the restriction does not affect its stores, which operate under a different licence.

She said Udders has been selling alcoholic ice cream in FairPrice stores since last year.

The ice cream came under the spotlight after Facebook user Clinton Carnegie uploaded a photo of a sign at a FairPrice Xpress outlet in Bedok South Avenue 1 on Wednesday.

The sign reads: "Udders ice cream. No sale of Rum Raisin from 10.30pm to 7am".

Mr Carnegie said: "I just wanted to buy ice cream and came across the label on the freezer."

FairPrice sells Udders' alcoholic ice cream at its Cheers outlets, FairPrice Xpress and FairPrice Finest stores.

The ice cream is also sold at Foodie Market Place, but it is not affected by the restriction as it closes at 8pm on weekdays and 6pm on weekends.

According to Udders' website, the Rum Rum Raisin flavour is from its premium range and has "twice as much liqueur as the other liqueur flavours".

When The Straits Times visited FairPrice Finest at Junction 8 last night, Udders' alcoholic ice cream was being sold with no signs.

Other brands of alcoholic ice cream on sale there included Baileys Original Ice Cream, which has 0.43 per cent alcohol.

Under the 2015 Liquor Control Act, "liquor" means a beverage containing more than 0.5 per cent ethanol by mass or volume; a mixture of ethanol and some other substance or liquid (including water) and containing more than 0.5 per cent ethanol by mass or volume; or any other substance prescribed by the regulations as liquor.

•Additional reporting by Tay Hui Zhen