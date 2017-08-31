FairPrice Finest to offer more organic and fresh produce given increasing demand from consumers

SINGAPORE - FairPrice Finest will be increasing its range of organic and fresh produce by over 15 per cent and 10 per cent respectively over the next two years.

Currently, it has more than 1,700 organic products available - an increase of over 30 per cent compared to three years ago.

The supermarket chain noted that demand for healthier food products had grown over the last few years.

For example, sales of wholegrain rice at FairPrice Finest doubled in 2016 compared to 2013, while sales for wholemeal bread rose by more than 80 per cent over the same period.

Healthier oils such as canola and olive oil also saw an increase in more than 45 per cent.

FairPrice Finest, which started in 2007, stocks staples found in all FairPrice outlets at the same prices but also offers a selection of premium and specialty products. There are 22 outlets islandwide.

Chief executive Mr Seah Kian Peng said: "This retail format brings the finer life closer to customers by offering a wider range of cosmopolitan products including speciality and healthy foods. At the same time, we continue to moderate the costs of essentials across all our different FairPrice formats."

FairPrice gave these details as part of a statement on its 10th anniversary celebrations.

It is holding a festival till Sep 20 with promotions and discounts for consumers of up to 30 per cent.