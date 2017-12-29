FairPrice extends Pioneer Generation discounts till Dec 2018

It will be another year of savings for Pioneer Generation shoppers at NTUC FairPrice.

A discount scheme for them at the supermarket chain will be extended until Dec 31 next year, it announced in a statement yesterday.

This comes after its Pioneer Generation Discount Scheme received a boost at the start of this year, allowing members to enjoy a 3 per cent discount at all FairPrice supermarkets and hypermarkets on Thursdays, in addition to Mondays.

The year-long scheme, which was introduced in October 2014, will be extended for the third time, this time to the end of next year.

A total of $11.5 million has been disbursed to date.

This year, Pioneer Generation shoppers saved more than $4.5 million, a 40 per cent increase from the year before, the statement said.

FairPrice chief executive Seah Kian Peng said the scheme has been well received, and the supermarket chain "remains committed to serving the needs of our pioneers by providing greater savings for them to stretch their dollar further".

He added: "We hope this initiative continues to inspire the community to join us in honouring and showing appreciation to our pioneers for their hard work and dedication in helping to build Singapore to what it is today."

The initiative complements the Seniors' Discount Scheme, which allows those above 60 to enjoy a 2 per cent discount on Tuesdays, the statement said.

Pioneer Generation members - Singaporeans aged 65 and above in 2014 who obtained citizenship on or before Dec 31, 1986 - can join priority queues at designated payment counters at all stores.

To enjoy the discount and benefits, they have to present their Pioneer Generation card, provided as part of the Government's Pioneer Generation Package, at cashier counters at all FairPrice outlets.