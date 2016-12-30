FairPrice extends Pioneer Generation discounts

NTUC FairPrice said yesterday it will be extending the Pioneer Generation discount scheme for another year, until Dec 31 next year.

The scheme will also be expanded to include Thursday from Jan 1.

Currently, the discount applies only on Monday.

Under the scheme, members of the Pioneer Generation enjoy a 3 per cent discount when shopping at FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Finest outlets and FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets.

The Pioneer Generation comprises the 450,000 Singaporeans aged 65 or older in 2014 who were citizens on Dec 31, 1986.

This is the third year that FairPrice has extended the initiative.

Close to $6.4 million in savings have been disbursed since its launch in 2014.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, chief executive of NTUC FairPrice, said pioneers save more with the inclusion of Thursday as it is "typically the day when attractive promotions are announced each week".

Shoppers above 60 years old also get a 2 per cent discount on Tuesday under the seniors discount scheme.

These rebates come on top of existing initiatives - such as LinkPoints, membership discounts, purchase-with-purchase, Housebrand, Every Day Low Price and Yellow Dot products - to help shoppers maximise their savings.

Members of the Pioneer Generation will also get to use designated priority payment counters at FairPrice supermarkets and hypermarkets islandwide.

They just have to present their Pioneer Generation cards, provided as part of the Pioneer Generation Package from the Government, at cashier counters to enjoy the discount and priority queuing.

Mr Seah said: "We continue to honour our pioneers for their contributions to Singapore by providing them with greater savings for their daily necessities."