ezbuy refutes allegation of 'scalping'

Local e-commerce site ezbuy yesterday refuted an allegation that it was "scalping" by creating accounts to buy items from Taobao and reselling them.

In a statement, ezbuy said that it takes a serious view of the "inaccurate claims" earlier this month by the Chinese company, the Alibaba Group,the parent of Taobao.

An ezbuy spokesman told The Straits Times, in response to queries, that the company suffered some reputational damage "due to the unfair comments made" by the Alibaba Group.

He said: "Ideally, we hope that things can be settled amicably, and come to a consensus with them... We prefer to not take any legal action, which consumes time and resources, and instead hope to focus our efforts on bettering our service and product offerings for our customers."

ezbuy was involved in a war of words with Alibaba Group after it accused the Chinese giant of bullying. The Chinese company retorted by calling ezbuy's act of creating accounts to buy items from Taobao and reselling them an act of "scalping". The dispute between the two firms led to a huge backlog of orders placed on ezbuy for Taobao purchases on Nov 11 for the Singles' Day sales event.

Legal and retail experts The Straits Times spoke with said they could not say for sure if ezbuy practised scalping, because they did not have the full details of the dispute. There was also some ambiguity on whether what ezbuy did was illegal.

According to Singapore-based lawyer Yu Zheng, who is familiar with Chinese law, the law in China does not officially define "scalping". He also said that the Chinese term for "scalper" ("huang niu") used by Taobao and ezbuy covers a wide range of activities, some of which are not illegal.

HOPE FOR CONSENSUS Ideally, we hope that things can be settled amicably, and come to a consensus with them... We prefer to not take any legal action, which consumes time and resources, and instead hope to focus our efforts on bettering our service and product offerings for our customers. EZBUY SPOKESMAN

Scalping takes place when people resell items for a large or quick profit, said lawyer Nicolas Tang. An example of this in Singapore was when touts tried to resell tickets to the Coldplay concerts in March and April at inflated prices.

Experts said ezbuy could take Taobao to court, or rely on the dispute resolution clause in any contract it might have signed with the Chinese firm, for making "inaccurate claims" against ezbuy.

Said Mr Tang: "If the facts establish that ezbuy never engaged in any form of scalping, then it may be able to commence legal proceedings against the Alibaba Group for inaccurate claims made, and for any losses incurred by ezbuy as a result of the Alibaba Group's and Taobao's actions."

Still, lawyer Koh C-u Pinn said that "only by closely examining the nuances and in-depth details of the case can a legal adviser assess whether the elements of defamation are sufficiently made out in this situation for a successful defamation suit, whether in Singapore or China".

ezbuy, in its statement yesterday, also sought to clarify why it has more than 1,000 purchasing accounts on Taobao, saying that when it started facing issues to its existing purchasing accounts since Nov 4, "it had no other option but to engage additional purchasing agents" to help, which included several employees, their family and friends.

The company insisted that the multiple accounts did not violate Taobao's rules and regulations.

On Dec 18, ezbuy told The Straits Times that it had temporarily stopped offering its buy-for-me services with Taobao until further notice. ezbuy will continue running its buy-for-me services from other countries, such as Japan, South Korea and the United States, with the China services for Taobao re-routed to other sites, such as JD.com (Jing Dong) and Mogujie.

ezbuy outlined its plans for 2018, saying that it aims to double the number of product offerings and bring more than 10,000 sellers on board.

This will add another three million products to the existing four million on its site, it said.