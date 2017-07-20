Ez-link cards designed by Pathlight students launched for National Day

SINGAPORE - Remember the dinosaur purse that became a viral hit after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's wife Ho Ching carried it during a White House visit?

The artwork of Pathlight School student See Toh Sheng Jie, 21, who designed the $14.80 purse - which sold out within a day of the visit - can now be found on an ez-link card.

His card design, decorated with the same dinosaur design, is part of an exclusive series of ez-link cards launched to mark National Day.

He and his fellow schoolmates from Pathlight School - Mr Glenn Phua, 21, Mr Jonathan Cai, 14, and Mr Muhammad Khairul Bin Asmi, 19 - have come up with nine designs altogether, which are currently sold at the school's Art Faculty merchandise corner. Mr See Toh's dino series will be available in six colours for $8 each. The other series, featuring Singapore shophouses, can be bought in a bundle for $15.

The ez-link sets were unveiled at the opening ceremony of an exhibition, Art For Autism: All Things Singapore, at Fullerton Hotel on Thursday (July 20).

The annual event, in its third year, showcases outstanding artwork by autistic students in Pathlight's art development programme.

A total of 33 current and former students are involved in the exhibition, which is centred on how they view Singapore. Some pieces, for example, show famous landmarks like the Merlion.

One of the artists whose work is on display is Ezra Chan, winner of the 34th UOB Most Promising Artist of the Year. Meanwhile, Mr Phua has had his art handpicked to be state gifts for Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pope Francis.

This exhibition is open from now until August 30, 11am to 9pm. Entry is free.