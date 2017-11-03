Eyeing first bite of Apple's iPhone X

With the new iPhone X smartphone going on sale today at the Apple Store in Orchard, those hoping to land one did not waste time getting in line. First in the queue was Madam Ila Ahmad. The 52-year-old housewife, armed with Milo, mineral water, bread
ST PHOTO: JONATHAN CHOO
Published
Nov 3, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

With the new iPhone X smartphone going on sale today at the Apple Store in Orchard, those hoping to land one did not waste time getting in line.

First in the queue was Madam Ila Ahmad. The 52-year-old housewife, armed with Milo, mineral water, bread and a sleeping bag, began her wait with her 19-year-old full-time national serviceman son yesterday morning at 6.30am - with hundreds joining her later.

Sales officially start at 8am, and Madam Ila said buyers have to be physically there, which was why she could not go home to sleep.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 03, 2017, with the headline 'Eyeing first bite of Apple's iPhone X'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mum on a budget: How to build a cosy baby nursery
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Don’t miss these delicious deals at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands