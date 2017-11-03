Eyeing first bite of Apple's iPhone X

With the new iPhone X smartphone going on sale today at the Apple Store in Orchard, those hoping to land one did not waste time getting in line.

First in the queue was Madam Ila Ahmad. The 52-year-old housewife, armed with Milo, mineral water, bread and a sleeping bag, began her wait with her 19-year-old full-time national serviceman son yesterday morning at 6.30am - with hundreds joining her later.

Sales officially start at 8am, and Madam Ila said buyers have to be physically there, which was why she could not go home to sleep.