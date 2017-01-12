Extended trains and bus services on Chinese New Year's Eve

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans staying out late to usher in the Year of the Rooster will not have to worry about not being able to get home.

SMRT will be extending its train services on the North-South, East-West and Circle lines, on Friday, Jan 27.

The Bukit Panjang LRT and the selected bus services will also run into the early morning of Jan 28, for passengers travelling late.

The operating hours of selected SMRT bus services will also be extended, so that passengers on the last trains can continue their journeys on the buses.

For example, the last bus for services 300, 301, 302, 307 and 308, will depart Choa Chu Kang interchange as late as 3.10am.

For more information, passengers can contact the SMRT Customer Hotline at 1800-336-8900, from 7.30am to 8.00pm on weekdays, excluding public holidays.

They can also visit www.smrt.com.sg.