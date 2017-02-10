Expect 'snow' at Chingay Parade

The weather forecast for the Chingay Parade tonight could read: Expect intermittent showers and snow in the surrounding areas.

The unusual "weather" is part of the show, themed Soundwaves Chingay, WeCare Singapore.

The three-hour fiesta - also known as the People's Parade - will take spectators back in time by re-enacting 1970s items, such as the Pick-a-Back and Heavenly Blessings performances.

Adding to the nostalgia, local xinyao heavyweight Liang Wern Fook - famous for his 1987 hit song Friendship Forever - will serenade the crowd.

Even the stage will retain iconic parts of previous Chingay Parades. Inspired by the 2012 performance on water, a 360m by 3m water- way has been set up for the performers.

The simulated weather effects are also novel. Soap bubble dispensers, water sprinklers, and pyrotechnics will be used to re-create natural elements during the grand finale.

This year's run, held today and tomorrow, will also feature never- before-seen segments.

These include the Paint with One Heart item, where a 45m by 30m batik cloth featuring a hand-painted image of Singapore's national flower - the Vanda Miss Joaquim - will be unveiled.

Besides local performers, viewers can expect to see eight international performing groups - from countries such as China and Cambodia - flaunting their moves.

Mr Nah Juay Hng, chairman of the Chingay Parade Singapore 2017 executive committee, said: "The parade will highlight the friendship between Singapore and participating countries."

Mr Quintanova Rizqino, choreographer of the Indonesian contingent's item, agreed: "We are very happy to work with the organisers and present Indonesia's culture to Singapore."

His team members have spent three months rehearsing for this year's performance, their first appearance since 2010.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be the guest of honour for the parade today, while President Tony Tan Keng Yam will grace the show tomorrow.

Other leaders such as Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and foreign delegates from nations such as Brazil and Vietnam will also attend.

The event, in its 45th year, is expected to draw a crowd of 160,000 people and more than one million local TV viewers.

Apart from the main event at the F1 Pit Building, there will also be a night fiesta in Chinatown on Sunday.

The public will be able to interact with the floats used in previous Chingay Parades and take photos with performers in the street carnival, which is free.