Expect more thundery showers in next 2 weeks

There will be more thundery showers in the days ahead, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in its fortnightly weather forecast yesterday.

The second half of April is expected to be wetter than the first, with short moderate to heavy thundery showers.

These are expected to occur mainly in the afternoon on seven to nine days.

The weather service said that in the next fortnight, Sumatra squalls moving from the Strait of Malacca to the South China Sea could bring widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds on two or three days between the pre-dawn hours and early morning.

The expected wetter conditions may increase overall rainfall for April. MSS had earlier forecast below-average rainfall for the first half of April.

April is one of the warmer months of the year. A few warm days can therefore be expected in the second half of the month, with the temperature going up to a high of 35 deg C on a few days.

There may also be a few cool days when there is widespread rain with a low of around 23 deg C.

Singapore is experiencing inter-monsoon conditions, which are expected to persist into May.

The inter-monsoon period is characterised by warm weather and moderate to heavy thundery showers in the afternoon, occasionally extending into the evening.

Thunderstorms during the inter-monsoon period are typically more intense.