Expect delays at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over Good Friday weekend: ICA

SINGAPORE - Driving to Malaysia this coming Good Friday weekend?

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday (March 26) advised travellers passing through the land checkpoints to expect delays from Thursday to Sunday, as it coincides with the Good Friday holiday on March 30.

In its statement, ICA also said that the BioScreen system has been progressively implemented at all checkpoints to capture the thumbprints of arriving and departing travellers.

"With security checks, traffic build-up is inevitable, especially when a large number of travellers are using the checkpoints at the same time," the statement said, adding that travellers should adjust their travel plans if possible.

In addition, the authority reminded travellers to ensure that they are using their own passports with a remaining validity of six months or more before setting off on their journey.

In instances where Singaporeans have presented the wrong passports or ones that have been reported lost, these have resulted in delays and inconvenience to other checkpoint users.

ICA said that passports that have been reported lost can no longer be used for travelling even if they are subsequently found.

Any attempt to use them is an offence, which may attract a maximum jail term of 10 years, a maximum fine of $10,000, or both.

Motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints via the One Motoring website or the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed on the Bukit Timah Expressway and the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

"ICA will continue to take necessary measures to improve clearance efficiency as much as possible without compromising security," the statement said.

"We seek travellers' understanding and cooperation when using the land checkpoints during the peak periods."