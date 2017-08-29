Expect checkpoint delays due to upcoming holidays

If you are travelling through the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas from Thursday to Sept 10, do expect some delays.

Due to the Hari Raya Haji holiday on Friday and the school holidays from Sept 4 to 10, traffic flow is expected to be heavy, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in an advisory yesterday.

Motorists should check the traffic situation at the checkpoints through the Land Transport Authority's Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System, before setting off on their journey.

Traffic build-up is expected due to security checks, coupled with a large number of travellers, the ICA said.

Travellers should adjust their travel plans if possible, so as to avoid joining the surge of people at the checkpoints. They should also ensure their passports have a remaining validity of six months or more.

"There have been instances of Singaporeans presenting wrong passports or passports which have been reported lost for immigration clearance," the ICA said. "Such cases will lead to delays and cause inconvenience to the passport holders and other checkpoint users."

Even if the lost passports are later found, they cannot be used anymore as they will have been cancelled by ICA. Any attempt to use them is against the law.

Found passports must be surrendered to the ICA within 14 days to prevent them from being used by anyone with bad intentions. Failure to surrender such passports is also an offence.

"The ICA will continue to take necessary measures to improve clearance efficiency as much as possible without compromising security. We seek travellers' understanding and cooperation when using the land checkpoints during the peak periods," the ICA said.