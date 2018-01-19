Exotic butterflies will be all aflutter at indoor exhibit at HarbourFront Centre

SINGAPORE - Visitors to HarbourFront Centre will be able to get up close with hundreds of butterflies in a special 1,800 sq ft indoor aviary erected in the centre.

Five species will be fluttering about on plants in the inflatable aviary, including Singapore's national butterfly, The Common Rose.

Four others - the Paper Kite, Scarlet Mormon, Swift Peacock and Green-Banded Peacock - have been brought in from overseas for the display, which starts on Monday (Jan 22) and runs until Feb 25.

Adult butterflies were placed in the aviary last week and have been breeding since then. They typically have a lifespan of two to three weeks.

They have also been joined by some creepy-crawlies in the form of stick insects, great beetles and leaf insects.

Shoppers will be guided by a curator in 30- to 45-minute sessions and given insights into the species on display.

Visitors can also join workshops to make preserved butterfly wing bookmarks and other crafts.

The event is organised by Sentosa's Butterfly Park & Insect Kingdom and HarbourFront Centre as part of Chinese New Year celebrations.

The butterfly aviary will be open from 10am to 10pm at HarbourFront Centre's North Atrium on Level 1. Tickets cost $10 each.