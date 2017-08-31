Exhibition featuring first postage stamps issued by the Singapore Post Office starts Sept 1

SINGAPORE - An exhibition featuring the first postage stamps issued in Singapore, as well as other artefacts from 1819 to 1899, will be held from Friday (Sept 1) to Jan 1 next year.

Organised by the Singapore Philatelic Museum, the exhibition commemorates the 150th anniversary of the first postage stamps issued here by the Singapore Post Office. More than 2,000 artefacts will be featured, including postcards.

The event focuses on the years Singapore was part of the Straits Settlements. Exhibits include the first stamps issued by the post office in Singapore on Sept 1, 1867 when Straits currency was first used, and revenue stamps which were issued during Queen Victoria's reign.

As part of this celebration, SingPost will launch a new limited edition commemorative stamp issue on the same theme, which will be sold from Friday onwards at post offices.

The exhibition is open daily during the exhibition period, from 10am to 7pm. Admission is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents.