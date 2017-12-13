Exercise just the tonic to perk up seniors

Slipping on water and hurting her hips left 97-year-old Lau Soon Siang physically very weak and in pain last year.

After 12 weeks of strength training, however, the housewife has regained her muscle strength and balance. She can now resume her daily walks and go to the coffee shop to chat with friends.

More people can benefit from Gym Tonic - the strength training for seniors aged 55 and above that helped Madam Lau - when the programme is extended to the public at eight locations by next year, the Lien Foundation announced yesterday. The programme has been available only to residents in nursing homes and eldercare centres.

The public can go to ActiveSG Gym@Our Tampines Hub, Care Corner Senior Activity Centre (62B Toa Payoh), Methodist Welfare Services Senior Activity Centre (Fernvale) and St Hilda's Community Services, which will open this year, and Touch Community Wellness Hub and Bishan Community Club next year. Two other locations that already have Gym Tonic will also open to the public - Man Fut Tong-Hoe Yuen Hoe Senior Care Centre next year and Peacehaven Community Hub this year.

Lien Foundation will also select 300 seniors aged 65 and above for free Gym Tonic trials.

Joining fees vary, ranging from less than $10 to $50 a month. Fees for assessment of physical conditions range from $30 to $80.

The programme consists of 12 weeks of strength training using air-powered equipment from Finland. There are nutrition talks and health assessments. The seniors can tap a card on the exercise equipment, which will adjust automatically to accommodate their individual fitness levels. This data is stored in a digital cloud for them to keep track. The 30-minute, twice-a-week sessions aim to increase seniors' muscle mass and make them less frail or prone to frailty.

Exercise as medicine

Three categories of frailty

There are three categories of frailty, as measured by the Fried frailty criteria - frail, pre-frail and robust. Indicators include unintentional weight loss, weakness, exhaustion and slow walking speed. Pre-frail seniors have two or three of these symptoms while robust seniors have none.

Seniors can then stay on for weekly maintenance sessions, just like Madam Lau has been doing for the past five months. "Initially, I had no idea at all what the odd and new equipment I saw in the gym was for. But I just chose to follow my friends who did group gym sessions there and enjoyed it," she said at a press briefing in Care Corner Senior Activity Centre (62B Toa Payoh) yesterday.

"The pain in my hips and legs has gone, and I can fit into the pants I'm wearing today even though I struggled to put them on before."

A study by researchers from the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine showed that half the elderly in Singapore are frail - and frailty comes with risks of depression, cognitive impairment, poor physical functions and premature death.

A study in April of 396 seniors who went through Gym Tonic showed that close to half reversed their frailty or pre-frailty.

Around 2,000 seniors have been actively using the equipment in 21 nursing homes and eldercare centres since Gym Tonic started in 2015. By 2019, about 4,500 seniors will have access to such machines.

The eight locations open to the public will target 1,400 new users.

