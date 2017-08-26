Exemplary caregivers recognised by Club Rainbow for dedication to special-needs children

SINGAPORE - Sole breadwinner Nur Khafi Bin Shamshi, 32, never fails to bring his daughter Nur Fitri Soleha, five, for regular blood transfusions and checkups in between his hectic work schedule as a security officer at Grand Mercure Singapore Roxy hotel.

Meanwhile, single mum Madam Mary Yeo, 46, has to take care of four children, including Jonathan Yeo, 10, who has speech difficulties caused by a cleft lip and palate combined with hearing loss.

On Saturday (Aug 26) at Grand Hyatt Singapore, they were among five people given the Exemplary Caregiver's Award at Celebrating Heroes, an annual event started in 2015 by local charity Club Rainbow (Singapore).

The five awardees, who were selected from 22 nominees, shared their experiences with about 400 invited guests at the event, who included sponsors, volunteers and family members.

Club Rainbow executive director Jerome Yuen said that events like this help recognise the work of caregivers, who may face challenges as difficult as those faced by the special-needs children themselves.

He added that such gatherings also give the families opportunities to share valuable experience and knowledge.

Club Rainbow, set up in 1992, works with major hospitals here to provide compassionate services to the families of children who suffer from major chronic and potentially life-threatening illnesses.

There were about 50 beneficiaries under its wings when it first started; the number has grown to more than 900 today.

Besides Saturday's event, it will hold its 25th-anniversary gala dinner in October and an Arts Fest in November, to showcase the creativity of and skills acquired by its beneficiaries and promote greater public awareness of its mission.