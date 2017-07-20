Ex-Sungei Road vendors set up shop at pasar malam

Former Sungei Road vendors, unable to sell their goods at the now-defunct Sungei Road market, opened shop once again at a pasar malam (night market) in Sembawang yesterday evening. The Sungei Road market, also known as the Thieves' Market, was closed on July 10 to make way for future residential developments. The market's association chairman Koh Eng Khoon, 76, had negotiated for room for vendors at the Sembawang bazaar, beside Sembawang MRT station, which opened on Sunday and will run for two weeks. The vendors are hoping to move to a new permanent site at the Golden Mile Tower carpark, where about 100 former vendors have expressed interest to set up shop. The move, however, has yet to be finalised.