Ex-bank employee gets 16 weeks' jail for taking upskirt videos

A former bank employee who took upskirt videos of four colleagues was finally caught after he did the same thing to a woman he had met for the first time.

Teo Chun Peng, 29, met the victim for dinner at Republic Plaza and they were going down an escalator in the building in Raffles Place.

The victim, a 31-year-old analyst who had met Teo through dating app Tinder, suspected he had taken an upskirt video of her after she felt his mobile phone brush against her knees.

When they got off the escalator, she confronted Teo and demanded that he hand over his mobile phone so that she could check it.

A scuffle ensued when Teo tried to leave. The victim chased after him and shouted for help. Eventually, she managed to check his mobile phone and saw an upskirt video of herself, and the police were informed.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Esther Tang said the victim met Teo at a restaurant in Republic Plaza on Dec 16 last year. It was the first time they had met as before that, they had only chatted online.

At about 8.10pm, she told him she had to go back to her office for work. Teo walked ahead of her as they got on an escalator that was going down. Teo turned around to talk to her, then propped his right leg up and placed his mobile phone on his leg, near the knee.

Investigations showed that he captured a video image of the victim's underwear while she was on the escalator and while they were having dinner.

Yesterday, Teo, now unemployed, was jailed for 16 weeks on 10 charges of insulting the modesty of a woman. Another 27 similar charges were taken into consideration during his sentencing.

Of the 10 charges, four charges were for intruding into the privacy of a 28-year-old colleague four times on an escalator on Nov 1 last year. A week later, he also took a video that captured images of her cleavage while she was bending forward slightly at a Zara outlet in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

He also took five upskirt videos of a 27-year-old colleague on an escalator and at a foodcourt in Bayfront Avenue on Dec 13 last year.

The maximum penalty is one year's jail and a fine on each charge.

Elena Chong