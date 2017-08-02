Freelance technician Syahrudin Pasha Dasa secures a picture spread with nails on a wooden display shelf at the Objectifs Chapel Gallery during the installation of the Home in Focus exhibition.

At the exhibition, The Straits Times and Objectifs, a home-grown visual arts centre, will present a collection of photographs from the eponymous weekly picture spread in the Home section of the newspaper. The two-page series that runs every Monday captures the quirky, compassionate, and diverse facets of Singapore.

Curated jointly by Objectifs centre director Emmeline Yong and manager Chelsea Chua, and The Straits Times picture editor Stephanie Yeow, the exhibition features 90 works from 45 stories.

The exhibition, which marks the first collaboration between both organisations, will be open to the public at Objectifs Centre for Photography and Film in Middle Road, from tomorrow to Sept 3.

Admission is free. Prints and postcards will go on sale with net proceeds going to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

There will be two talks by ST photojournalists on Aug 16 and 30, where they will share more about their respective featured works and how every picture tells a story.

Neo Xiaobin