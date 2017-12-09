Eunos residents can tap new grant for social cohesion projects

SINGAPORE - From January 2018, residents in Eunos who have ideas on how to promote racial harmony and social cohesion in the community may apply for a new grant to fund their projects.

About $5,000 in total has been set aside for the Community Fostering Seed Grant, said Mr Chua Eng Leong, adviser to Aljunied GRC grassroots organisations. He announced this at a Peranakan Heritage Trail at Eunos Community Club (CC) on Saturday (Dec 9).

For now the grant, which is funded through past Community Club Management Committee (CCMC) reserves, is only available in the Eunos division which has around 44,000 residents. But Mr Chua is hopeful that it can eventually be expanded to the rest of Aljunied GRC.

On the importance of community events such as the Peranakan Heritage Trail, Mr Chua said: "If you understand each other's culture, you'll be a bit more accommodating to others."

At the event on Saturday, residents painted over 580 ceramic tiles, making it to the Singapore Book of Records for most number of Peranakan tiles painted.

Mr Fong Yoong Kheong, 31, chairman of Eunos CCMC and organiser of the event, said that with some cultural traditions no longer being practised, community activities are a way to bring people together and to remind them of the traditions.