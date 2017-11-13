ERP rates at some roads, expressways to be reduced by $1 during December school holidays

SINGAPORE - The Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at certain roads and expressways will be reduced by $1 during the December school holidays , said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Nov 13).

The reduced rates will apply during specific time periods.

For affected gantries where the rate is 50 cents, there will be no charge. Rates for all other gantries will remain the same.

The revised rates will apply from Nov 18 to Dec 30.

However, they will only return to the pre-school holiday rates from Jan 2, as Jan 1 is a public holiday.

LTA said the next ERP rate review will take place in February next year.