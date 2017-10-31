ERP rate changes at two gantries from Nov 6

The Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at one location will increase by $1 from Monday, while another gantry will start charging for a new time period from the same day, said the Land Transport Authority yesterday.

The $1 increase is at the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (East Coast Parkway) after Defu Flyover, where rates will rise from $2 to $3 between 8am and 9am. The gantry at the westbound Pan-Island Expressway before Eunos Link, which has not been in operation during this period, will start charging $1 between 8am and 8.30am.

The ERP revision comes after the Land Transport Authority's completion of its quarterly review of traffic conditions on roads and expressways. The next review will take place next month for the December school holiday rates.