Yellow Flame tree falls, lands across Compassvale Drive on Sunday

SINGAPORE - A Yellow Flame tree fell and landed across Compassvale Drive on Sunday (July 16), blocking off access to the road.

The Straits Times understands that the incident occured at around noon, in front of Block 201B at Compassvale Drive. The tree has since been cleared, and no damage or injury was reported.

The cause of the incident is not known.

Photos submitted to citizen journalism site Stomp by user known as Junior showed what appeared to be a broken tree trunk.

"The tree was quite big, so when it fell, both lanes on the road were blocked off," he said. "Thankfully, the authorities arrived within 15 mins."

He also added that when he passed by the scene again at 1pm, one of the affected lanes on the road had been reopened.