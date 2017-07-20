Underpass contractor fined $7,000 for illegally discharging liquid into canal and using undersized holding tank

SINGAPORE - A contractor building the underpass for the Bukit Panjang MRT station has been made to pay $7,000 for illegally discharging liquid from its underground excavation works directly into a canal, as well as having an undersized holding tank.

Ed. Zublin AG Singapore Branch (Zublin) paid a composition sum of $2,000 for illegal discharge into the Pang Sua Diversion Canal, and was fined $5,000 for not providing an adequate holding tank for Earth Control Measures (ECM), according to a statement by National Water Agency PUB and the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Thursday (July 20).

Both agencies received feedback about white discharge in the canal on Jan 25. Investigations by PUB and NEA found that the liquid consisted of underground soil mixed with groundwater.

In a separate inspection by PUB, the holding tank in the construction site was also found to be too small .

Holding tanks are required for temporary storage of rainwater runoff before it is treated to remove the silt and discharged into public drains. An appropriately-sized and properly designed tank is important to ensure all silty rainwater runoff is contained within the construction site for treatment before it is discharged.

"With two-thirds of Singapore's land being water catchment, it is important that all construction sites comply with ECM requirements to prevent silty discharge from flowing into our waterways," said PUB and NEA.

They added that they will not hesitate to take strict enforcement action against offenders..

The public can help by calling PUB's 24-hour Call Centre on 1800-CALL-PUB (1800-2255-782) or NEA's 24-hour Call Centre on 1800-CALL-NEA (1800-2255-632) if they see any pollution in drains and canals.