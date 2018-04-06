Take a walk through history with new Singapore Trails book

SINGAPORE - As a bumboat captain, it is not just Mr Sazali Kassim's job to ferry passengers up and down the Singapore River.

"Sometimes they ask me: 'What is Boat Quay?' I'll tell them: 'It's where Singapore started its humble success'," the 38-year-old said. "Sometimes they ask me for recommendations in the Central Business District. I'll tell them: 'Go to the top floor of One Raffles Place - that's the world's highest al fresco bar."

Mr Sazali has been brushing up his knowledge of Singapore's finest sights with information from a 259-page book just published by the National Heritage Board (NHB) and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

Singapore Trails: Singapore River Walk and Jubilee Walk details two specially-curated walking routes that take in the city's development from a 19th Century port to a modern city.

Aimed at tourists and locals alike, it contains historical details about local heritage sites, archive photographs and practical information like addresses and opening hours.

It also has a detachable map of the two trails.

Water B -which runs cruises along the Singapore River - has been using reference material from the book, and Mr Sazali said it has helped him become "a better ambassador for Singapore".

Speaking of the tie-up with SPH, NHB assistant chief executive of Policy and Community Alvin Tan said: "We are always on the lookout for partnerships which promote public access to our heritage and allow us to give back to society in a meaningful way."

The Singapore Trails publication is for sale at museum shops and major bookstores, priced $29.90.