Singaporean buys chickens, builds farm to help Cambodian villagers - and finds love in the process

SINGAPORE - When Mr Caleb Giam, 26, started his project to tackle malnutrition in a village in Cambodia last year, he gained two unexpected things - a lot of knowledge on chicken rearing, and a girlfriend.

Yet this is but a fitting twist to what both Mr Giam and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Sherlynn Yap, see as the bigger story: Our Chicken Story, one about a man so moved by the sight of two orphans eating chicken that he decided to build a farm and buy 40 chickens for an entire village.

Then a fresh psychology graduate from the National University of Singapore, Mr Giam was in Cambodia in June 2016 to lend a hand to an orphanage there, before entering the corporate world.

But driven by what he saw, Mr Giam, who had no prior knowledge of farming, worked with the locals at Chomkarcheck Kang Cheng Village in Pursat province, Cambodia, to build a sustainable business model that he described as "self-sustaining and empowering".

This combined his capital and limited knowledge with their agricultural experience to provide every family with a Chicken starter kit - including a self-designed chicken coop, two chickens, as well as vaccination and feed. Eggs produced could be eaten or sold to neighbouring villages.

Mr Giam,who is now a healthy lifestyle manager under a statutory board, told The Straits Times: "I will always remember the look in their eyes when they saw the egg and chicken meat... these were delicacies for them."

In the first year alone, the village produced 6, 000 eggs, although half of the chickens died and Mr Giam had to stay in a friend's Airbnb apartment in Cambodia. He also had to loan $1,000 from his brother-in-law to cover the costs.



Chickens Mr Giam bought for the villagers. Two were distributed to each house. PHOTO: CALEB GIAM



But Ms Yap, who was roped into the project in June this year, said it was precisely Mr Giam's idealism that inspired her.

"Personally, I find it hard to balance my dreams with what is practical... It takes courage not to fear the opinions of others," said the executive working at RSVP Singapore, a non-profit organisation for volunteers, adding that working together with Mr Giam allowed her to see him anew in a professional context.

The two started dating after Mr Giam began sharing about his project with her in Oct 2016.

One year on from Mr Giam's first Cambodia trip, Our Chicken Story's ambition - as well as its team - has expanded. A third member, professional film-maker Ng Yang Meng, has since been recruited, filling a role that speaks to the importance the team now places on promotional efforts.

"We want to feed the hungry in South-east Asia, Asia, and potentially the world," declared Mr Giam, who has made three trips to Cambodia so far, in addition to other trips to several other South-east Asian countries for community development purposes.

He may not be far from his short-term goal. Having started on funds cobbled together from his kin and a university service grant, Our Chicken Story's crowdfunding efforts on online platform GIVE. asia have been so successful that its initial target of $3,000 has been increased to $10, 000.

In a campaign for more donations, the team will be giving out free Our Chicken Story T-shirts for any amount of donation made between Aug 1 and Sept 17. The cost of the shirts will come from the team's own pockets, with the full amount of the money received going to the villagers, Mr Giam stressed.

When asked about Our Chicken Story's immediate plans, he said the team has already reached out to university students in Chiang Mai, Thailand, with the aim of purchasing 200 chickens and producing 60, 000 eggs for two Karen villages of about 100 people next year.



Mr Giam and his friend Mr Jeremy Loh, who let him stay in his Airbnb apartment in Cambodia when he was running low on finances. PHOTO: CALEB GIAM



"I have plans to go into it full time in the near future," Mr Giam added.

In June this year, Our Chicken Story participated in a social enterprise boot camp, #SOIMPACT, organised by youth hangout Scape to refine existing social projects. The team finished in the top three, earning it an agreement with Scape which will contribute a dollar for every dollar Our Chicken Story puts into the project.

Said Jeremy Loh, 26, a friend of Mr Giam's and fellow public servant who donated to the cause and even allowed Mr Giam to stay with him in Cambodia: "A lot of charities create an unhealthy culture of dependency, only addressing symptoms of bigger problems rather than the cause themselves.

"What sets Caleb's project apart is the element of empowerment that he wants to impart to the locals."

For now, Mr Giam is appealing for more people who are interested to join his team.

"People can help not just with money, but with their skills like writing or film-making, so that Our Chicken Story can become a story that we all can share."