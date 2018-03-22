Simple steps for a sustainable future

Mr Vishnu Madhusoodanan used to leave his laptop permanently plugged in to keep it constantly at full charge.

But after learning how much he could save on his electricity bill by making simple lifestyle changes, he was sold on the idea.

“I switch off my laptop whenever I’m not using it and switch off at the power socket after my phone is fully charged,” said the 25-year-old software engineer.



25-year-old Mr Vishnu managed to reduce his electricity bill by 20 per cent after making simple lifestyle changes. PHOTO: THE NATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCY



Instead of using air-conditioning to cool his house, Mr Vishnu has also switched to using fans more frequently. After changing his habits and practising various other energy-saving tips, such as making it a habit to switch off the lights and fans whenever he leaves a room, Mr Vishnu said he saves about $40 per month in electricity bills.

“My electricity bill used to be $200 plus a month. By practising these and other energy-saving tips, I have reduced my bill by 20 per cent,” he says.

Besides saving money, practising these energy saving tips can also contribute towards mitigating climate change.

Climate change is largely caused by rising greenhouse gas emissions from human activities.

As a low-lying islandstate, Singapore is vulnerable to the effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels and temperatures, as well as more pronounced wet and dry seasons.

The production of electricity from fossil fuels is one of the main contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.

Like Mr Vishnu, we will be able to help mitigate climate change, if everyone does his or her part to conserve electricity.



PHOTO: THE MINISTRY OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND WATER RESOURCES



Practise these energy-saving tips today!

Pick the fan over the airconditioner when you can. This translates to almost $300 in savings each year. When using the airconditioner, set it at 25 deg C. Every degree raised saves up to 1 per cent of your total electricity bill. Reduce your air-conditioner usage by one hour per day, and save up to 3 per cent of your total electricity bill. Even if you switch off appliances, energy is being consumed. Switch off appliances at the power socket, and unplug your fully charged laptops and phones. You’ll save up to 2 per cent of your total electricity bill. Use energy labels to choose energy efficient appliances. As a basic guide, the more ticks there are on the label, the more energy efficient the appliance is. A 5-tick air-conditioner, for example, can save you up about $200 a year compared to one with just two ticks. Similarly, using a 3-tick refrigerator instead of a 1-tick refrigerator will save you about $35 a year. Similarly, using a three-tick refrigerator instead of a one-tick refrigerator will save you about $35 a year. Light up with LED. Choose LED bulbs instead of incandescent bulbs and save about $9 annually. Switch off the storage water heater after use. It can save you about $80 a year.

Get more energy-saving tips at www.e2singapore.gov.sg/households.aspx.

Take the Climate Action SG Pledge at www.mewr.gov.sg/climateaction.